Wall Street Zen Upgrades Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) to "Buy"

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Up 3.0%

Forum Energy Technologies stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.40. 59,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,134. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $357.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.33.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 13.65%.The company had revenue of $196.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.35 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FET. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 558.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 166.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company's stock.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

