Wall Street Zen Upgrades Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) to Buy

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.17.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ LECO opened at $191.52 on Friday. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $161.11 and a 1 year high of $222.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.06). Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $365.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Lincoln Electric's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 980.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 279.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company's stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

