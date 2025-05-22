Wall Street Zen Upgrades MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) to "Hold"

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Get MarketAxess alerts: Sign Up

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $202.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $241.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MarketAxess

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ MKTX traded down $3.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.16. 123,455 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.89. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $186.84 and a 12-month high of $296.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.96 and a 200-day moving average of $224.44.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $208.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.81 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company's quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 495.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 13,900.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company's stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MarketAxess, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MarketAxess wasn't on the list.

While MarketAxess currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here