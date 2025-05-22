Wall Street Zen Upgrades Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) to Hold

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Thursday.

Patriot National Bancorp Stock Up 2.8%

NASDAQ PNBK traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $5.91. The company had a trading volume of 60,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -0.22. The company's fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. Patriot National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $7.47.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The bank reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 45.58%. The business had revenue of $6.68 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Patriot National Bancorp

In related news, President Steven Sugarman acquired 7,019,978 shares of Patriot National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $5,264,983.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,019,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,983.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Patriot National Bancorp stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,763 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company's stock.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, time certificates of deposit, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

