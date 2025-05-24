Wall Street Zen Upgrades PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) to "Hold"

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ PDSB opened at $1.58 on Friday. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDSB. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 273.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 65,732 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 48,132 shares during the last quarter. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

