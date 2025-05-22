Wall Street Zen Upgrades POSCO (NYSE:PKX) to Hold

POSCO (NYSE:PKX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Get POSCO alerts: Sign Up

POSCO Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of PKX stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $42.71. 33,940 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,387. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. POSCO has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $74.01.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 billion. POSCO had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 1.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that POSCO will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POSCO

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 384,512 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $16,672,000 after acquiring an additional 63,336 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in POSCO during the 4th quarter worth $4,791,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in POSCO by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,264 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $18,613,000 after purchasing an additional 262,257 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 41,319 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 10,696 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,394 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $16,017,000 after buying an additional 28,124 shares during the period.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider POSCO, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and POSCO wasn't on the list.

While POSCO currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here