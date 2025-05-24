Wall Street Zen Upgrades Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) to "Buy"

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts: Sign Up

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $16.75 to $16.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSTL

Postal Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3%

PSTL stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $312.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Postal Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43.

Insider Activity

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CAO Matt Brandwein sold 15,142 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $215,773.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 116,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,661,165.25. The trade was a 11.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 19,452 shares of company stock valued at $277,332 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,204 shares of the company's stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,809 shares of the company's stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,135 shares of the company's stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,583 shares of the company's stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,514 shares of the company's stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company's stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: PSTL is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Postal Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Postal Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Postal Realty Trust currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here