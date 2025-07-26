Wall Street Zen Upgrades Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) to "Buy"

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Repsol from a "reduce" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, July 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Repsol from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Repsol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repsol has an average rating of "Hold".

Shares of Repsol stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.01. 32,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01. Repsol has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $16.01.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.91 billion. Repsol had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Repsol will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

