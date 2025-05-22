Wall Street Zen Upgrades REV Group (NYSE:REVG) to "Buy"

REV Group (NYSE:REVG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of REV Group from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.63.

REV Group Trading Down 0.3%

REVG stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.46. 104,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.12. REV Group has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REV Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REVG. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in REV Group in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

