Wall Street Zen Upgrades Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) to "Strong-Buy"

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD - Get Free Report) TSE: RGL was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get Royal Gold alerts: Sign Up

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RGLD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised Royal Gold from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $183.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RGLD

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Royal Gold stock opened at $180.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company's fifty day moving average price is $172.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.45. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $191.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD - Get Free Report) TSE: RGL last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $176.17 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $201,474.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,450,612.80. This represents a 12.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Royal Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Royal Gold wasn't on the list.

While Royal Gold currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here