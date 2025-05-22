Wall Street Zen Upgrades SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) to Hold

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

SKYX Platforms Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of SKYX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 261,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,457. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $144.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of -3,541.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. SKYX Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. SKYX Platforms had a negative net margin of 44.92% and a negative return on equity of 353.92%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SKYX Platforms will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certuity LLC boosted its position in SKYX Platforms by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 28,259 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SKYX Platforms by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SKYX Platforms by 3,081,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,812 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30,811 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SKYX Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SKYX Platforms by 100.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company's stock.

SKYX Platforms Company Profile

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling's electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.

