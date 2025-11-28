Free Trial
Wall Street Zen Upgrades Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI) to Buy

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen upgraded Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI) from "hold" to "buy", signaling increased analyst confidence in the stock.
  • The shares were trading flat at $90.70 with only 28,121 shares changing hands versus an average volume of ~2.74 million; the company has a $19.04 billion market cap and a P/E of 59.28, trading near its 52-week high of $94.01.
  • Somnigroup International designs, manufactures and retails mattresses and bedding products under well-known brands including Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster and Cocoon by Sealy.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Somnigroup International.

Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Friday.

Somnigroup International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SGI remained flat at $90.70 during midday trading on Friday. 28,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 1.31. Somnigroup International has a one year low of $53.10 and a one year high of $94.01.

About Somnigroup International

(Get Free Report)

Somnigroup International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

