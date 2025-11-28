Wall Street Zen Upgrades Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI) to Buy

Get SGI alerts: Sign Up

Somnigroup International Price Performance

was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of NYSE SGI remained flat at $90.70 during midday trading on Friday. 28,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 1.31. Somnigroup International has a one year low of $53.10 and a one year high of $94.01.

About Somnigroup International

Somnigroup International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

