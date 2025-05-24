Wall Street Zen Upgrades StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) to "Buy"

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SARO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on StandardAero from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of StandardAero from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.11.

StandardAero Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SARO opened at $28.19 on Friday. StandardAero has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $34.38. The company's 50-day moving average price is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.81.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that StandardAero will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at StandardAero

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 6,629,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $180,066,291.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,817,224 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,108,595,803.84. This represents a 13.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the first quarter valued at $12,343,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 71.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 655,553 shares of the company's stock worth $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 273,697 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 525,000 shares of the company's stock worth $13,986,000 after buying an additional 396,518 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in StandardAero by 33.3% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in StandardAero in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,821,000.

About StandardAero

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

