Wall Street Zen Upgrades Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) to Buy

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Saturday.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. BTIG Research set a $75.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $69.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $76.88.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $58.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.53. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $153,679.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $93,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,253 shares of the construction company's stock worth $49,657,000 after acquiring an additional 156,793 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 66.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,419 shares of the construction company's stock worth $29,539,000 after purchasing an additional 167,735 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the construction company's stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,672 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company's stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company's stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

