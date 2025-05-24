Wall Street Zen Upgrades Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Hold

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD - Get Free Report) TSE: TD was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a "sector perform" rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $67.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $68.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD - Get Free Report) TSE: TD last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.36 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 467.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,779 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 20,409 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the bank's stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 5,309 shares of the bank's stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the bank's stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company's stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

