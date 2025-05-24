Wall Street Zen Upgrades Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) to Strong-Buy

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho raised Tripadvisor to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

TRIP stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 684.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.27. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.94 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tripadvisor

In other Tripadvisor news, CEO Almir Ambeskovic sold 16,643 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $255,137.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $244,222.23. This represents a 51.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tripadvisor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the travel company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the travel company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,414 shares of the travel company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company's stock.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Articles

