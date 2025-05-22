Wall Street Zen Upgrades Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) to "Hold"

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Vaxart from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

Vaxart Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Vaxart stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 267,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,885. The stock's 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.27. Vaxart has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.07.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $20.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 431.61% and a negative return on equity of 110.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vaxart will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vaxart

In related news, insider Steven Lo bought 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Vaxart

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vaxart by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,213 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vaxart by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,601,139 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 57,911 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Vaxart by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,798 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vaxart by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,782 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 77,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.05% of the company's stock.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.

