Wall Street Zen Upgrades Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) to "Hold"

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Get VRCA alerts: Sign Up

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRCA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.62. 24,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,431. The business's fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.73.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 625.06% and a negative return on equity of 591.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRCA. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,201,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,811,000. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 975.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 266,093 shares of the company's stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 241,344 shares during the period. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Verrica Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Verrica Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here