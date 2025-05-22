Wall Street Zen Upgrades Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) to "Hold"

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Thursday.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VERV

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.29. 756,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,441. The firm has a market cap of $382.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.82. Verve Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.23% and a negative net margin of 807.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 962.2% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,904,050 shares of the company's stock worth $38,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254,050 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,789,379 shares of the company's stock worth $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,176 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $12,648,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,491,949 shares of the company's stock worth $11,389,000 after acquiring an additional 139,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,848,071 shares of the company's stock worth $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 288,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company's stock.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Verve Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Verve Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Verve Therapeutics currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here