Wall Street Zen Upgrades Viking (NYSE:VIK) to "Strong-Buy"

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VIK. Truist Financial raised their price target on Viking from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Melius Research set a $51.00 price objective on Viking in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Viking from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Viking in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.53.

Viking Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIK opened at $43.79 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.55. Viking has a one year low of $28.71 and a one year high of $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.42.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $897.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viking will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Viking

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Viking in the fourth quarter valued at $245,038,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Viking by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 17,279,911 shares of the company's stock worth $761,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,225 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Viking by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,086,045 shares of the company's stock worth $532,511,000 after buying an additional 2,492,724 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Viking by 4,840.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,321,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viking by 1,972.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,385,193 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,092,000 after buying an additional 2,270,075 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

