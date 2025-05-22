Wall Street Zen Upgrades Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) to Hold

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VTS. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Vitesse Energy from $30.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Vitesse Energy to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lowered Vitesse Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an "in-line" rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Vitesse Energy Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of VTS traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.79. The company's stock had a trading volume of 60,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,022. The company has a market cap of $802.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80. Vitesse Energy has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $28.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vitesse Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Vitesse Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company's stock.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

