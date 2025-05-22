Wall Street Zen Upgrades Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) to Buy

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $13.94.

Xponential Fitness Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.41. 100,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,791. The firm's fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $407.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.57. Xponential Fitness has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $76.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $75.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 142.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 157,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 92,528 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $750,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 33,722 shares during the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,655,090 shares of the company's stock worth $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 253,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 365.6% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 179,864 shares of the company's stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 141,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company's stock.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

