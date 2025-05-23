Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon Sells 29,148 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT - Get Free Report) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $2,815,113.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,451,199 shares in the company, valued at $429,896,799.42. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 24th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $2,743,189.56.

On Thursday, March 27th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $2,493,888.12.

On Thursday, February 27th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $2,823,571.80.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.49. 13,664,025 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,830,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $64.16 and a one year high of $105.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.82. The company has a market cap of $772.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Walmart from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Walmart from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $5,737,355,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,532,331,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $2,306,627,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 9,896.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,939,728 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $697,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860,306 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 30.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

