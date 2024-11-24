Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT - Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,525 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 253.0% in the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $90.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $726.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.84. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $90.91.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Walmart's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walmart from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 378,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,054,909.80. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

