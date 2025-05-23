Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price Down 1.3% - Time to Sell?

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $108.78 and last traded at $109.73. Approximately 2,407,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 10,008,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Prescient Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.54.

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $95.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.09. The firm has a market cap of $197.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

