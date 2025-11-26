Free Trial
Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Trading Down 18.2% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Key Points

  • Fell 18.2% to $30.08 from a $36.79 close on Wednesday, but the move occurred on just 126 shares traded (about 92% below average), suggesting the decline happened on very thin OTC liquidity.
  • The stock is trading below its 50-day ($33.17) and 200-day ($33.75) moving averages, signaling near-term technical weakness.
  • Want Want China is a food and beverage manufacturer (rice crackers, dairy, snacks) with healthy liquidity (quick ratio 1.23, current ratio 1.53) and very low leverage (debt-to-equity 0.03).
  Five stocks to consider instead of Want Want China.

Want Want China Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WWNTY - Get Free Report) fell 18.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.08 and last traded at $30.08. 126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.79.

Want Want China Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average of $33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Want Want China

(Get Free Report)

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, fried crackers, and gift packs; flavored milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice and sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Want Want China Right Now?

Before you consider Want Want China, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Want Want China wasn't on the list.

While Want Want China currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

