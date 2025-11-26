Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Trading Down 18.2% - Time to Sell?

Get Want Want China alerts: Sign Up

Want Want China Holdings Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:WWNTY Get Free Report ) fell 18.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.08 and last traded at $30.08. 126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.79.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average of $33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Want Want China

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, fried crackers, and gift packs; flavored milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice and sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

