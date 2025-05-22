Warby Parker's (WRBY) "Neutral" Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00. Roth Capital's price objective points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WRBY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.56.

Warby Parker Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE WRBY opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.67 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.59. Warby Parker has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $28.68.

Insider Activity

In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,967 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $657,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,562.72. The trade was a 53.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $274,807.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,815,179.04. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 811,038 shares of the company's stock worth $19,635,000 after acquiring an additional 56,674 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth about $8,272,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,528 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,934 shares of the company's stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 62,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company's stock.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

