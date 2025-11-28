Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) CAO Lori Locke Sells 5,000 Shares

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) CAO Lori Locke sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 145,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,373,203. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts: Sign Up

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.99. 19,982,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,057,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a PE ratio of 79.97, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%.The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the company's stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 51,920 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 190,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 19,964 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151,234 shares of the company's stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,440 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,076,134 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 81,815 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Arete Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Warner Bros. Discovery, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Warner Bros. Discovery wasn't on the list.

While Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here