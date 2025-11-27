Free Trial
Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Shares Up 14.5% - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Warpaint London logo with Consumer Defensive background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped 14.5% to GBX 205 on Thursday with 1.31M shares traded, about 214% above average volume.
  • Analyst consensus: Buy with an average target of GBX 475, though several brokers have trimmed targets recently (RBC 700→440, Berenberg 700→510).
  • Valuation/financials: Market cap £165.6M, P/E 10.39 and ROE 35.04%; the 50-day MA (GBX 213) is near the current price while the 200-day MA (GBX 325) remains substantially higher.
  • Five stocks we like better than Warpaint London.

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 14.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 205 and last traded at GBX 205. 1,308,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 416,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W7L has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a "house stock" rating on shares of Warpaint London in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Warpaint London from GBX 700 to GBX 440 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Warpaint London from GBX 700 to GBX 510 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Warpaint London currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 475.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on W7L

Warpaint London Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £165.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 213 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 325.06.

Warpaint London (LON:W7L - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 8.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Warpaint London had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warpaint London PLC will post 25.1837335 EPS for the current year.

Warpaint London Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

