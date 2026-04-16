Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Time to Buy?

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 26,647 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session's volume of 12,503 shares.The stock last traded at $8.35 and had previously closed at $8.52.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRTBY. Citigroup reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Wartsila in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Wartsila in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Wartsila from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Strong Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wartsila

Wartsila Stock Up 1.1%

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Wartsila had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 24.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wartsila will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wartsila

Wärtsilä OTCMKTS: WRTBY is a Finnish technology company specializing in sustainable solutions for the marine and energy sectors. Founded in 1834 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Wärtsilä designs, manufactures and services equipment ranging from marine engines and propulsion systems to complete power plants. The company's Energy Business provides flexible gas, multi-fuel and hybrid power plants, as well as long-term operation and maintenance services. In its Marine Business, Wärtsilä delivers integrated systems for ship design, digital operations and lifecycle support.

With a presence in over 80 countries, Wärtsilä serves shipowners, shipyards, power producers and utilities around the world.

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