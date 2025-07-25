Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Shares Up 7.2% - Still a Buy?

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.77. 322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 8,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Wartsila from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Wartsila had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.19%. Analysts anticipate that Wartsila will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers engine power plant products, such as gas, multi-fuel, and diesel engines; GEMS Digital Energy Platform, a smart software platform that monitors, controls, and optimizes energy assets on site and portfolio levels; GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated energy storage solution, which enables ease of deployment and sustainable energy optimization; GEMS Power Plant Controllers; GEMS Fleet Director, which provides centralized real-time visibility into a global fleet of power plants; and GEMS Grid Controller that conducts intelligent grid control and optimized power management for microgrids of various sizes.

