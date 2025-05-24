Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $247.06.

Several brokerages have commented on WM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waste Management from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Waste Management from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO John A. Carroll sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total value of $282,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,420 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,902,246.40. This represents a 12.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 44,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $10,143,434.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,212,664.23. This represents a 17.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,522 shares of company stock worth $18,084,124. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WM. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,869,190 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $377,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278,890 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $55,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $237.01 on Friday. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $196.59 and a fifty-two week high of $239.32. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $229.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $95.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 37.93%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Waste Management's payout ratio is 49.77%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

