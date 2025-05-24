Waste Management Stocks Worth Watching - May 24th

Waste Management, Fluor, Halliburton, Rockwell Automation, CEMEX, Tetra Tech, and Siyata Mobile are the seven Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that collect, transport, process, recycle and dispose of municipal, industrial and hazardous waste. These businesses provide essential, regulated environmental services—such as landfill operations, recycling facilities and waste-to-energy plants—often generating steady cash flows and dividend income. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to a relatively defensive sector backed by long-term contracts and government regulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.76. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $196.59 and a twelve month high of $239.32. The company's 50 day moving average price is $229.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.24. The firm has a market cap of $95.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Fluor (FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

FLR stock traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.10. 8,244,465 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,035. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fluor has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $60.10.

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

HAL traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.91. 8,117,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,586,295. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The stock's fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average is $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $37.08.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

NYSE ROK traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $305.50. 481,495 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,047. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $310.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.01 and a 200-day moving average of $276.35.

CEMEX (CX)

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

NYSE CX traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $7.15. 16,928,858 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,500,011. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Tetra Tech (TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $35.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,827. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $51.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 0.92. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.52.

Siyata Mobile (SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc. engages in the development and sale of cellular-based communications platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, enterprise customers, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

SYTA stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $5.40. The company's stock had a trading volume of 12,097,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,714. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85. Siyata Mobile has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $423.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.03.

