Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Given New GBX 550 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 450 to GBX 550 in a research note issued on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WOSG. Shore Capital reiterated a "no recommendation" rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 440 target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a GBX 375 target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watches of Switzerland Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 455.

Shares of LON WOSG traded down GBX 0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 480.60. The company had a trading volume of 838,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,788. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 1-year low of GBX 315 and a 1-year high of GBX 600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69. The firm's 50 day moving average is GBX 397.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 382.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.17.

Established in 2007 the Watches of Switzerland Group is the UK's largest luxury watch retailer, operating in the UK, US and Europe comprising seven prestigious brands; Watches of Switzerland (UK and US), Mappin & Webb (UK), Goldsmiths (UK), Mayors (US), Betteridge (US), Analog:Shift (US) and Hodinkee (US), with a complementary jewellery offering.

