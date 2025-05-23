Water Stocks Worth Watching - May 23rd

NuScale Power, PepsiCo, and Coca-Cola are the three Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the management, treatment, distribution or infrastructure of water resources. They include utilities that deliver drinking water, firms specializing in desalination and purification technologies, and companies providing irrigation or wastewater treatment services. Investing in water stocks offers exposure to the essential and growing global demand for clean, reliable water supplies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

SMR traded up $5.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.76. 38,570,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,791,491. NuScale Power has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.62. The business's 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $129.54. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,620,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442,484. The company has a market capitalization of $177.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $127.79 and a 52-week high of $181.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.93. 6,796,560 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,655,083. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business's 50-day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.93.

