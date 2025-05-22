Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Downgraded to "Hold" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Thursday.

Waterdrop Stock Performance

Waterdrop stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.39. 50,258 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,896. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $514.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of -0.36. Waterdrop has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waterdrop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in shares of Waterdrop by 1,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,291,585 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,092 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Waterdrop in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IDG China Capital Fund III Associates L.P. acquired a new position in Waterdrop in the 4th quarter valued at $6,760,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Waterdrop during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

