Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sees Large Volume Increase - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2025
Watsco logo with Construction background

Key Points

  • Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO.B) experienced a significant trading volume increase of 142%, with 116 shares transacted on Friday compared to 48 shares the previous session.
  • The stock price increased by 12.8%, with the last trade recorded at $490.00 after a previous close of $437.48.
  • Watsco has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion and a PE ratio of 37.92, indicating a stable presence in the market.
  • The company distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico.
  Five stocks to consider instead of Watsco.
Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO.B - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session's volume of 48 shares.The stock last traded at $490.00 and had previously closed at $437.48.

Watsco Stock Up 12.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $458.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.55.

About Watsco

(Get Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

