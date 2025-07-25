Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sees Large Volume Increase - Should You Buy?

Get Watsco alerts: Sign Up

Watsco Stock Up 12.8%

Shares of Watsco, Inc. ( NYSE:WSO.B Get Free Report ) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session's volume of 48 shares.The stock last traded at $490.00 and had previously closed at $437.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $458.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.55.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

