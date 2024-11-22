Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Steven Conine Sells 30,000 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $1,269,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,578.63. This trade represents a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE W traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,969,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,767. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 3.46. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $76.18.

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.87 billion. Wayfair's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,652,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Wayfair by 5,699.8% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,235,193 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,896 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 28.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,086,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,755,000 after purchasing an additional 675,271 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in Wayfair by 100.0% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,180,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Wayfair by 22.9% during the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,322,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,487,000 after purchasing an additional 432,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.28.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

