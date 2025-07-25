Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $80.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.23% from the company's previous close.

W has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Wayfair from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.38.

Shares of W traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097,520. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 2.97. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.38. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm's revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wayfair will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 60,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $3,361,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 169,137 shares in the company, valued at $9,476,746.11. The trade was a 26.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 60,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $3,361,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $9,471,469.46. This represents a 26.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 800,731 shares of company stock worth $40,152,384 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.91% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,515 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 26,390 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,315,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $412,856,000 after acquiring an additional 327,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

