Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Sees Large Volume Increase - What's Next?

Shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 720,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session's volume of 866,494 shares.The stock last traded at $31.75 and had previously closed at $31.14.

Get Waystar alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Waystar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Waystar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Waystar from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Waystar from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Waystar from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Waystar

Waystar Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock's 50-day moving average is $28.40.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.82 million. Waystar's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waystar in the second quarter worth about $12,900,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Waystar in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,950,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Waystar during the second quarter worth about $791,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Waystar in the second quarter worth about $3,935,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waystar during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,357,000.

About Waystar

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Waystar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Waystar wasn't on the list.

While Waystar currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here