Wedbush Estimates Toll Brothers' FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Toll Brothers in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $14.09 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.44. Wedbush has a "Outperform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers' current full-year earnings is $13.83 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers' Q4 2025 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TOL. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toll Brothers from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $143.29.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL opened at $104.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $169.52. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $101.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.28.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 84.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,458,107.88. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toll Brothers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.42%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

