Wedbush Increases Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM) Price Target to $17.00

Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wedbush's price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.74% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLYM. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Climb Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Climb Bio from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Climb Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Climb Bio from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price target on shares of Climb Bio in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.80.

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Climb Bio Price Performance

CLYM opened at $11.91 on Friday. Climb Bio has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a market cap of $568.94 million, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.02.

Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Climb Bio will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Climb Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Climb Bio in the first quarter worth about $715,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Climb Bio by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,744 shares of the company's stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Climb Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Climb Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Climb Bio by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,852 shares of the company's stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. 69.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Climb Bio

Climb Bio Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered protein therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-mediated disorders. The company's mission centers on designing biologics with enhanced specificity and functional activity to engage key cellular targets and improve patient outcomes in areas of high unmet need.

At the heart of Climb Bio's approach is its proprietary protein engineering platform, which combines mammalian cell display, directed evolution and computational modeling.

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