Wedbush Reaffirms "Outperform" Rating for Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX)

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Friday,RTT News reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush's target price would indicate a potential upside of 246.62% from the company's current price.

Get Bicara Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $13.01 price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Bicara Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Bicara Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.86.

Get Our Latest Report on Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BCAX traded down $7.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.66. 5,233,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,514. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07. Bicara Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $28.09.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.28). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bicara Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicara Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 348,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 72,998 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bicara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 290.0% in the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,768,975 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,080,000 after buying an additional 2,058,975 shares during the period. Braidwell LP increased its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,162,803 shares of the company's stock worth $28,181,000 after acquiring an additional 162,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bicara Therapeutics by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 212,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 106,501 shares in the last quarter.

About Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bicara Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bicara Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Bicara Therapeutics currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here