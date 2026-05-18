Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $300.00 target price on the computer hardware maker's stock. Wedbush's target price suggests a potential upside of 33.14% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. CICC Research upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $240.60 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Itau BBA Securities restated a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $277.10.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $225.32 on Monday. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $129.16 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The company's 50 day moving average is $192.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $5.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,301.20. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $62,244,133,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13,709.1% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 125,760,307 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,454,297,000 after acquiring an additional 124,849,603 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 896.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 78,123,960 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $14,570,119,000 after acquiring an additional 70,283,539 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,855,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896,705 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,454,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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