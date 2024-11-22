Wedbush Reiterates "Neutral" Rating for NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the data storage provider's stock. Wedbush's price target indicates a potential downside of 1.91% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NTAP. Bank of America lifted their price target on NetApp from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $134.00.

NetApp Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.34. 5,661,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. NetApp has a 1 year low of $77.56 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.39.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 121.41% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. NetApp's revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,333 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $397,393.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,106,096.71. The trade was a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $38,285.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,049 shares of company stock worth $2,807,851 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in NetApp by 926.1% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 283,674 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $35,022,000 after purchasing an additional 256,028 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 502,438 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $62,056,000 after acquiring an additional 65,223 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its position in NetApp by 93.2% during the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 5.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

