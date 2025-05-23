Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $300.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the textile maker's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective points to a potential upside of 9.83% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut Ralph Lauren from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $258.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $283.13.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of RL stock traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.16. 359,302 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $227.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.10. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $155.96 and a 12-month high of $289.33.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm's revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,367 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,182 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 93.7% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 122 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

