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Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $24.00

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Trade Desk logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Wells Fargo cut its price target on Trade Desk from $25.00 to $24.00 and kept an "equal weight" rating, implying roughly a 7.34% upside from the prior close.
  • Multiple brokerages have trimmed targets recently, leaving a MarketBeat consensus rating of Hold and an average analyst target of $41.91.
  • Shares trade near $22.36 after quarterly results that met EPS expectations with revenue up 14.3%; the board authorized a $350M buyback (about 2.9% of shares) even as an insider executed a large sale.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the technology company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price indicates a potential upside of 7.34% from the company's previous close.

TTD has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. DA Davidson set a $32.00 price target on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $35.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,950,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,160,461. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $91.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $846.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Trade Desk's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 102,828 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $3,131,112.60. Following the sale, the director owned 1,946 shares in the company, valued at $59,255.70. This trade represents a 98.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

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Analyst Recommendations for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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