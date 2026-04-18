Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) to Hold

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

SLNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Soleno Therapeutics from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Soleno Therapeutics from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $83.50.

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Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLNO opened at $52.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.49 and a beta of -2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.46. Soleno Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $90.32.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,270,000 after purchasing an additional 322,223 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,023,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Soleno Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Soleno Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Update on the company’s VYKAT XR observational (real‑world) study adds to the Prader‑Willi treatment narrative and may support longer‑term commercial expectations for VYKAT XR. Soleno’s VYKAT XR Real-World Study Adds Fuel to the Prader-Willi Investment Story

Update on the company’s VYKAT XR observational (real‑world) study adds to the Prader‑Willi treatment narrative and may support longer‑term commercial expectations for VYKAT XR. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple investor‑rights firms are circulating notices about a pending securities class action and the May 5, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline; these outreach efforts are routine in securities litigation (they inform potential plaintiffs but do not by themselves change the merits of claims). SLNO SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Hagens Berman Alerts Soleno (SLNO) Investors

Multiple investor‑rights firms are circulating notices about a pending securities class action and the May 5, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline; these outreach efforts are routine in securities litigation (they inform potential plaintiffs but do not by themselves change the merits of claims). Negative Sentiment: Numerous law firms (Rosen, Hagens Berman, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Bronstein, Schall, Pomerantz, Faruqi, ClaimsFiler, etc.) have issued lead‑plaintiff/class action notices and at least one class action filing has been reported for the March 26–Nov 4, 2025 alleged class period—this increases legal risk, potential distraction, and uncertainty for shareholders. Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Soleno Investors to Act

Numerous law firms (Rosen, Hagens Berman, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Bronstein, Schall, Pomerantz, Faruqi, ClaimsFiler, etc.) have issued lead‑plaintiff/class action notices and at least one class action filing has been reported for the March 26–Nov 4, 2025 alleged class period—this increases legal risk, potential distraction, and uncertainty for shareholders. Negative Sentiment: An analyst price‑target cut reported April 16 reduced the target by ~36%, signaling lowered analyst expectations and likely contributing downward pressure on sentiment despite the real‑world study update. Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) price target decreased

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare and orphan diseases. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Soleno leverages a precision medicine approach to identify and advance small‐molecule treatments that address underlying genetic and metabolic dysfunctions. The company's scientific strategy centers on repurposing and reformulating existing compounds to maximize therapeutic benefit in underserved patient populations.

The company's lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled release (DCCR), is being investigated for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), a complex neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by insatiable appetite, hormonal imbalances and behavioral challenges.

Further Reading

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