Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $295.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the basic materials company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target suggests a potential downside of 1.18% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CSWI. Truist Financial started coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a "hold" rating and a $362.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded CSW Industrials from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $347.00.

NASDAQ CSWI traded up $6.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $308.66. The company had a trading volume of 72,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $301.86 and a 200 day moving average of $340.19. CSW Industrials has a 1-year low of $245.11 and a 1-year high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $232.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In other CSW Industrials news, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.10, for a total transaction of $57,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,702.90. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total transaction of $321,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,924,340.08. This represents a 7.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,736. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,934 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 9.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

