Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Price

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $360.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the software maker's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price suggests a potential downside of 6.23% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $670.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Intuit from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim set a $633.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $550.00 target price (down from $650.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $412.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $582.32.

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Intuit Stock Down 3.9%

Intuit stock opened at $383.93 on Thursday. Intuit has a 1-year low of $342.11 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $408.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 8.6% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker's stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker's stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 377 shares of the software maker's stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Intuit News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit delivered stronger-than-expected fiscal Q3 results, with EPS of $12.80 and revenue of $8.56 billion, both slightly ahead of Wall Street estimates. The company also raised FY 2026 and Q4 guidance, signaling continued demand and healthy operating momentum. Article Title

Intuit delivered stronger-than-expected fiscal Q3 results, with EPS of $12.80 and revenue of $8.56 billion, both slightly ahead of Wall Street estimates. The company also raised FY 2026 and Q4 guidance, signaling continued demand and healthy operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management said it will continue investing in AI and “big bets,” and the board approved an $8 billion buyback plus a 15% dividend increase, which supports shareholder returns and suggests confidence in cash flow. Article Title

Management said it will continue investing in AI and “big bets,” and the board approved an $8 billion buyback plus a 15% dividend increase, which supports shareholder returns and suggests confidence in cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Broader tech trading was mixed, with market futures and Nasdaq sentiment pressured by Nvidia-related moves, which may be adding some macro noise around INTU’s post-earnings reaction. Article Title

Broader tech trading was mixed, with market futures and Nasdaq sentiment pressured by Nvidia-related moves, which may be adding some macro noise around INTU’s post-earnings reaction. Negative Sentiment: Intuit announced it will cut about 17% of its workforce, or roughly 3,000 jobs, in a restructuring tied to AI investment. Investors are reacting negatively to the execution risk, restructuring charges, and the signal that management sees a need to aggressively reset the cost base. Article Title

Intuit announced it will cut about 17% of its workforce, or roughly 3,000 jobs, in a restructuring tied to AI investment. Investors are reacting negatively to the execution risk, restructuring charges, and the signal that management sees a need to aggressively reset the cost base. Negative Sentiment: The company also trimmed TurboTax revenue guidance, raising concerns about slower growth in a key business line and fueling fears that AI disruption could pressure legacy tax-prep demand. Article Title

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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